Three People Detained In Western Siberia On Suspicion Of Links To IS - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

Three People Detained in Western Siberia on Suspicion of Links to IS - Source

Three people were detained in the Western Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk in Russia's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), a local law enforcement source told Sputnik on Thursday

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Three people were detained in the Western Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk in Russia's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), a local law enforcement source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Interior Ministry department's counter-extremism center and the FSB worked. Earlier, one person was detained, two were detained the day before ... The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided," the source said without specifying other details.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

