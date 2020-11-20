YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Three people have died and several more have been hospitalized after drinking sanitizer in Russia's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the regional prosecutor's office said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Tattinsky District of the Far Eastern region.

"It has been preliminarily found out that the poisoning took place as a result of drinking sanitizer. Three people have died, several more have been hospitalized," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The regional department of the Health Ministry said that six people had been hospitalized as a result of the incident.

All the patients are in critical condition.

The ministry added that a medical plane had been sent to transport the patients to the regional capital of Yakutsk.

Poisonings with surrogate alcohol or even alcohol-containing liquids that are not suitable for internal use happen in Russia from time to time. One of the most infamous cases occurred in Siberia's Irkutsk Region in 2016 when 78 people died and more than 120 were hospitalized after drinking scented bath lotion that contained methanol instead of drinkable ethanol as it was claimed by the label.