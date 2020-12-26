UrduPoint.com
Three People Die As Fire Hits Russia's Fishing Vessel On Canary Islands - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Three people have died and four more have been hospitalized as the fire hit Russia's fishing vessel Sveaborg at the port of La Luz on the Canary Islands, Spanish media reported.

The blaze erupted at the engine room on Thursday, El Pais newspaper reported on late Friday.

Nine fire brigades were used to extinguish the fire.

Four people were sent to a hospital on the island of Gran Canaria with the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Causes of the fire remain unknown but the vessel was undergoing repairs when the incident took place.

