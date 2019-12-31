UrduPoint.com
Three People Die In Mine Explosion In Western Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:04 PM

Three civilians have been killed in a mine blast in the Afghan city of Farrah, located in the country's eponymous western province, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019)

"A mine, which was planted by the Taliban in Farah city's Pul-e-Jadid area, exploded at around 3 pm [10:30 GMT ] this afternoon on a civilian car that killed three civilians," he tweeted.

The Taliban movement has not made any comments.

The Afghan government has long been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).

