Three People Die in Mine Explosion in Western Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Three civilians have been killed in a mine blast in the Afghan city of Farrah, located in the country's eponymous western province, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said on Tuesday.

"A mine, which was planted by the Taliban in Farah city's Pul-e-Jadid area, exploded at around 3 pm [10:30 GMT ] this afternoon on a civilian car that killed three civilians," he tweeted.

The Taliban movement has not made any comments.

The Afghan government has long been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).