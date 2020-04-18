(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A private plane crashed on Saturday in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, leaving three people dead, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"An L-4 plane crashed during a training flight 30 kilometers [over 18 miles] of Khabarovsk," the spokesperson said, adding that the incident killed three people, according to preliminary information.