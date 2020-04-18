UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Die In Private Plane Crash Near Russia's Khabarovsk - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Three People Die in Private Plane Crash Near Russia's Khabarovsk - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A private plane crashed on Saturday in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, leaving three people dead, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"An L-4 plane crashed during a training flight 30 kilometers [over 18 miles] of Khabarovsk," the spokesperson said, adding that the incident killed three people, according to preliminary information.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Khabarovsk

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 April 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.