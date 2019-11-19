Three people die in Romania after pest control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Romanian authorities on Tuesday detained a company owner over the spraying of a lethal chemical for pest control, leaving three people dead and 28 others hospitalised

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Romanian authorities on Tuesday detained a company owner over the spraying of a lethal chemical for pest control, leaving three people dead and 28 others hospitalised.

A one-week-old infant, and a three-year-old toddler and his mother, 28, died after the block which they lived in was sprayed with pesticides over the weekend.

Two blocks with hundreds of apartments in the western city of Timisoara were evacuated after the pest control.

The owner of the company, which carried out the pest control, is being investigated for manslaughter, personal injury and trafficking toxic substances, prosecutors said.

"The tests we made detected traces of metal phosphides, probably aluminium, over the legal limit, in a lethal dose," Cristina Popa from the sanitary and veterinary state agency told reporters.

The company owner's lawyer Calin Staiculescu said his client bought the substance "from a contact" without a receipt.

"He knew they were strong, but had no idea they were toxic or lethal for humans", Staiculescu told news agency Mediafax.