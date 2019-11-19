UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Die In Romania After Pest Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

Three people die in Romania after pest control

Romanian authorities on Tuesday detained a company owner over the spraying of a lethal chemical for pest control, leaving three people dead and 28 others hospitalised

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Romanian authorities on Tuesday detained a company owner over the spraying of a lethal chemical for pest control, leaving three people dead and 28 others hospitalised.

A one-week-old infant, and a three-year-old toddler and his mother, 28, died after the block which they lived in was sprayed with pesticides over the weekend.

Two blocks with hundreds of apartments in the western city of Timisoara were evacuated after the pest control.

The owner of the company, which carried out the pest control, is being investigated for manslaughter, personal injury and trafficking toxic substances, prosecutors said.

"The tests we made detected traces of metal phosphides, probably aluminium, over the legal limit, in a lethal dose," Cristina Popa from the sanitary and veterinary state agency told reporters.

The company owner's lawyer Calin Staiculescu said his client bought the substance "from a contact" without a receipt.

"He knew they were strong, but had no idea they were toxic or lethal for humans", Staiculescu told news agency Mediafax.

Related Topics

Dead Company Died Timisoara From

Recent Stories

NASA Confirms Water Vapor on Jupiter's Europa for ..

1 minute ago

20-kg flour bag price fixed at Rs808, sugar at Rs7 ..

1 minute ago

OGDCL employees' job case on fake degrees; Supreme ..

1 minute ago

Polish Prime Minister Speaks Against LGBT Families ..

1 minute ago

Joint Venture of Russia's Sberbank, Mail.ru Group ..

9 minutes ago

Bill Gates Backs Start-Up Poised to Generate Energ ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.