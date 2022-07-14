UrduPoint.com

Three People Die In Southern Tanzania Due To Unknown Disease Causing Nosebleeds - Reports

Published July 14, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) More than 10 people contracted an unknown disease characterized by nosebleeds in southern Tanzania, with three of them now dead, local media reported on Wednesday, citing health officials.

The outbreak occurred in the coastal city of Lindi, where the first patients were admitted to hospital experiencing fever, nosebleeds, headaches and fatigue on July 5-7, according to the country's chief medical officer, Aifelo Sichwale.

Sichwale specified that as of July 12, there were 11 patients in total, three of whom had died.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said that the disease was likely a result of environmental degradation, which has forced wild animals to settle next to humans, affecting their health.

