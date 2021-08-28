(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Three people died in a fire in the city clinical hospital of Russia's Yaroslavl, as a lung ventilator, to which patients with coronavirus were connected, caught fire, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"As a result of the fire, according to preliminary data, the ventilator in the City Clinical Hospital (Yaroslavl) killed three people," the spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the fire and the identity of the victims are being investigated, he said.

"The total area of the fire was five square meters. After the fire, the ventilators turned off. According to preliminary information, the people died due to the shutdown of the ventilator," he said.

Over 70 people were evacuated from the hospital after the incident.