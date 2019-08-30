Three People Died From West Nile Virus Disease in Greece Over Past Week - Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Three persons have died from the West Nile virus disease in Greece in the course of the past week, the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) said, bringing this year's death toll from the disease to 13 people.

Thirty-five people had contracted the disease since August 22, while a total of 131 people had been infected since the beginning of this year, the official figures showed on Thursday.

The West Nile virus is mosquito-borne and it causes fever, headache and nausea, among other symptoms.

Moreover, it can damage the central nervous system and even result in death.

It was for the first time detected in Greece in 2010. Between 2010 and 2014, the decease claimed lives of about 80 people in the country, while no cases were reported from 2015-2016. In 2017, another outbreak resulted in the deaths of five people.

Apart from Greece, WNV cases have been recorded in eight other European countries.