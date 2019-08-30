UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Died From West Nile Virus Disease In Greece Over Past Week - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

Three People Died From West Nile Virus Disease in Greece Over Past Week - Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Three persons have died from the West Nile virus disease in Greece in the course of the past week, the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) said, bringing this year's death toll from the disease to 13 people.

Thirty-five people had contracted the disease since August 22, while a total of 131 people had been infected since the beginning of this year, the official figures showed on Thursday.

The West Nile virus is mosquito-borne and it causes fever, headache and nausea, among other symptoms.

Moreover, it can damage the central nervous system and even result in death.

It was for the first time detected in Greece in 2010. Between 2010 and 2014, the decease claimed lives of about 80 people in the country, while no cases were reported from 2015-2016. In 2017, another outbreak resulted in the deaths of five people.

Apart from Greece, WNV cases have been recorded in eight other European countries.

Related Topics

Died Greece August 2017 From

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

56 minutes ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

1 hour ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

2 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

2 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

2 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.