UrduPoint.com

Three People Died In Collision Of Planes In Colorado - Rescue Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Three People Died in Collision of Planes in Colorado - Rescue Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Three people died in a collision between two light aircraft in the US state of Colorado, Mountain View Fire Rescue said on Saturday.

"On arrival responders determined 2 planes had crashed and confirmed 3 fatalities.

The public is asked to avoid the area," the agency said on Twitter.

The National Transportation Safety board added that the crashed aircraft were Cessna 172 and Sonex Xenos.

Names of those who died have not been released, pending notification of family, CBS Colorado reported, citing the local police.

The accident is being investigated by the local police and Federal aviation services.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Twitter Died Family

Recent Stories

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

5 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

5 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

5 hours ago
 Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funera ..

Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

5 hours ago
 Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian ..

Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian Imambargah

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.