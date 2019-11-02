Three People Found Dead After Helicopter Crash in Sea of Japan, 4 Remain Missing - Reports

Three bodies were discovered during a search operation for seven South Korean citizens that went missing Thursday night as a helicopter carrying them crashed off the coast of the disputed Liancourt Rocks archipelago in the Sea of Japan, media reported Saturday, citing South Korean Coast Guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Three bodies were discovered during a search operation for seven South Korean citizens that went missing Thursday night as a helicopter carrying them crashed off the coast of the disputed Liancourt Rocks archipelago in the Sea of Japan, media reported Saturday, citing South Korean Coast Guard.

The Yonhap news agency reported earlier that the helicopter took off from the islets, also known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan and claimed by both countries, at 11:26 p.m. (14:26 GMT) on Thursday. The chopper was carrying five rescue workers, an injured person and their friend.

Three bodies were found and one was retrieved by South Korea's Navy rescue workers during an underwater operation in a submarine, according to the news agency.

"The Korea Coast Guard will maintain its search and rescue operation in the sea, with the Navy focusing on an underwater mission," the Coast Guard said, as quoted by the outlet.

According to the reports, as many as 18 rescue ships, including five Navy vessels and five Coast Guard ones, were dispatched to the area.