Three People Hospitalized In Russian Town Grayvoron After Shelling - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Three people were taken to a hospital in Russian town Grayvoron after a shelling on Monday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Three people were taken to a hospital in Russian town Grayvoron after a shelling on Monday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Earlier in the day, Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region.

"There are three more victims in Grayvoron, two men and one woman with shrapnel wounds, they are in the hospital in a state of moderate severity. All necessary medical care is provided," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that three residential buildings and one local administration building were damaged.

Another shell fell on a kindergarten building in the Zamostye village, Gladkov said, adding that one woman was injured there.

"In the Zamostye village, a shell hit a kindergarten, and it caught fire. There is also an injured woman with a wound in her hand, medical assistance was provided on the spot," the governor said.

