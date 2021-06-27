UrduPoint.com
Three People, Including Suspected Gunman, Shot In Winthrop After Truck Incident - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 03:40 AM

Three People, Including Suspected Gunman, Shot in Winthrop After Truck Incident - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) At least three people, including the gunman, were fatally shot in Winthrop, Massachusetts, after a stolen truck crashed into a building, local police said.

"Police Chief Terence Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department is investigating a serious incident that took place Saturday afternoon in which three people were shot," police spokesman John Guilfoil said on Twitter.

The incident occurred at around 2:41 p.m. on Saturday (18:41 GMT) when the suspected gunman stole a plumbing and drain company's truck and crashed it into a building, according to Massachusetts State Police. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot two people, a man and a woman, both of whom died. The gunman was later shot by Winthrop Police.

The incident remains under active investigation by Winthrop Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

