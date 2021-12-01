UrduPoint.com

Three People Injured After Blast In Munich - Reports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:09 PM

Three People Injured After Blast in Munich - Reports

At least three people have suffered injuries after a blast at a construction site in Munich on Wednesday, Bild reported, adding that preliminary data show that a WW2-era aerial bomb exploded

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) At least three people have suffered injuries after a blast at a construction site in Munich on Wednesday, Bild reported, adding that preliminary data show that a WW2-era aerial bomb exploded.

The explosion occurred at the construction site of the railway operator Deutsche Bahn at the Donnersberger Bridge in Munich.

Related Topics

Munich SITE

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE& ..

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE&#039;s 50th National Day

31 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from the new Amba ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from the new Ambassador of India to the UAE

31 minutes ago
 S.Korea Moves UN Peacekeeping Forum Online Amid Om ..

S.Korea Moves UN Peacekeeping Forum Online Amid Omicron Concerns - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko's Threat to Halt Gas Deliveries to Euro ..

Lukashenko's Threat to Halt Gas Deliveries to Europe May Backfire on Minsk - Exp ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Say Necessary to Avoid Esca ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Necessary to Avoid Escalation Between Russia, Ukraine ..

2 minutes ago
 Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19 Just Days Befor ..

Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19 Just Days Before Debate With Biden - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.