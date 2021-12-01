Three People Injured After Blast in Munich - Reports

At least three people have suffered injuries after a blast at a construction site in Munich on Wednesday, Bild reported, adding that preliminary data show that a WW2-era aerial bomb exploded

The explosion occurred at the construction site of the railway operator Deutsche Bahn at the Donnersberger Bridge in Munich.