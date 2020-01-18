UrduPoint.com
Three People Injured After Knife Attack In Tokyo Restaurant - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:23 PM

Three People Injured After Knife Attack in Tokyo Restaurant - Reports

Three people have been injured after a group of men launched a knife attack at a restaurant in the Shinjuku district of the Japanese capital of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Three people have been injured after a group of men launched a knife attack at a restaurant in the Shinjuku district of the Japanese capital of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, four men armed with knives entered the restaurant on Saturday morning and demanded to talk with the person in charge of the establishment.

Afterwards, the attackers launched an assault on three of the restaurant's employees and fled the scene.

One of the employees suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the other two victims sustained light injuries, the broadcaster reported, citing police officials.

Tokyo police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

