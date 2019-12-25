Three People Injured After Mi-8 Helicopter Makes Hard Landing In Russia's Siberia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:50 AM
At least three people were injured on Wednesday after a Mi-8 helicoter made a hard landing in Russia's central Krasnoyarsk Territory, a representative of the region's emergency services told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) At least three people were injured on Wednesday after a Mi-8 helicoter made a hard landing in Russia's central Krasnoyarsk Territory, a representative of the region's emergency services told Sputnik.
"Two passengers and the pilot suffered injuries," the representative said.
The incident took place near the town of Baykit. The Mi-8 made the hard landing shortly after taking off.
A total of 29 people were on board the helicopter.
The causes of the incident are under investigation.