MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) At least three people were injured on Wednesday after a Mi-8 helicoter made a hard landing in Russia's central Krasnoyarsk Territory, a representative of the region's emergency services told Sputnik.

"Two passengers and the pilot suffered injuries," the representative said.

The incident took place near the town of Baykit. The Mi-8 made the hard landing shortly after taking off.

A total of 29 people were on board the helicopter.

The causes of the incident are under investigation.