MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Unknown masked gunmen opened fire in the French city of Besancon, leaving three people injured, French media reported.

According to the France Bleu radio broadcaster, from three to four gunmen were involved in the incident that took place on late Wednesday.

One of the victims remains reportedly in a critical condition.

Police have found 15 cartridges and a grenade at the site of the attack. The prosecutors of Besancon launched an investigation into the incident.