Three People Injured As Mine Collapses In Central-Western Russia - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:16 PM





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A coal mine has collapsed in the Severouralsk municipality of the Russian region of Sverdlovsk east of the Ural Mountains, leaving three people injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A rock collapse has occurred in the mine number 13 in the town of Kalya in the Severouralsk municipality. Eight people were on the horizon and managed to come out to the surface, three of them were injured and subsequently taken to the North Ural Central City Hospital," a representative of the emergency services said.

They said a total of 280 people worked in the mine and all of them were raised to the surface.

The incident did not affect the mine's operations.

