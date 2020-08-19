UrduPoint.com
Three People Injured As Train Derails In Northern Italy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Three People Injured as Train Derails in Northern Italy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Three people were injured in a train accident in northern Italy on Wednesday, media reported.

The train was traveling from Milan to the city of Lecco, some 30 miles to the north, when it derailed near the commune of Carnate, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

According to preliminary information, a malfunction in a railway intersection sent the train down a closed track strewn with obstacles. Three of the train's seven wagons toppled to the side after collisions.

The train was almost empty at the time of the incident, which left two conductors and one passenger injured, and no fatalities.

