MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Three people were injured as Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian village of Golovchino in the border Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Russian region's governor, said on Tuesday.

"Three people were injured. One has already been discharged and is undergoing outpatient treatment. Two women are at the hospital, under the supervision of qualified doctors. All medicines are available," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.