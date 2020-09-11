BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Three people were injured on Friday as a result of an explosion near a hotel in the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television, local firefighting services were informed about the blast at about 9:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT). As of 10:00 a.m. local time, three people were hospitalized with slight injuries.

The search and rescue operation is still underway.