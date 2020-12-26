Three People Injured by Magnetic Mine Explosion That Hit Police Vehicle in Kabul - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A magnetic mine explosion hit on Saturday a police vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul, leaving three people injured, police said.

The blast took place in the Pul-e-Sukhta area of Kabul's 6th police district.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban Islamist movement in the Qatari capital of Doha.