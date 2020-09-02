Three People Injured During Protests in Bulgaria, Dozens Detained - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The ongoing public protests in Bulgaria left three people injured, including two police officers, in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia on Wednesday, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

According to the report, protesters gathered near the parliament building early in the morning as lawmakers began the new parliamentary session.

Police reportedly cordoned off the building and tried to protect themselves by shields as protesters were throwing things at officers, initially eggs and fake 500 euro banknotes but also bottles as the confrontation grew more tense. According to the police, as quoted in the report, protesters also used tear gas.

Three people sustained injuries, including two police officers, and dozens more were affected by the tear gas, according to the report.

Dozens of others were reportedly detained and taken to a local police station.

The Sofia Metropolitan Police Directorate was quoted as saying that officers would use force in the case of further escalation. More law enforcement forces were deployed to the square in front of the parliament building, it was reported.

Mass protests against corruption and poor performance of the government have been ongoing in Bulgaria since July 9. Protesters demand that the cabinet step down in full, but Prime Minster Boyko Borisov has only agreed to the resignation of individual ministers so far.