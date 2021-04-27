UrduPoint.com
Three People Injured, Four Missing After Ambush In Eastern Burkina Faso - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Three People Injured, Four Missing After Ambush in Eastern Burkina Faso - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A number of people, including three foreign journalists, have sustained injuries and gone missing after being caught in an armed ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Three people were injured, and four went missing, including two Spanish and [one] Irish journalists, after they got ambushed in the east of Burkina Faso," the source said.

There is also one Burkinese soldier among those individuals, according to the source.

