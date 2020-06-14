Three People Injured in 5.7 Magnitude Quake in Eastern Turkey - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Three people were injured as a result of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's eastern Bingol province, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

"According to the information we received from the office of Bingol province, the 5.

7 magnitude earthquake took place in Karliova district. A gendarmerie observation tower collapsed, one of its employees is under the rubble, and two were slightly injured," Soylu said in a statement.

The interior minister added that search operations were continuing.