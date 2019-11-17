UrduPoint.com
Three People Injured In Belgium After Being Attacked By Migrant - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Three People Injured in Belgium After Being Attacked By Migrant - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Three people were injured in the center of the Belgian city of Kortrijk in an attack by a native of Ghana, local media reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement agencies.

According to the Nieuwsblad newspaper, the offender attacked bystanders with a stick.

"Two of those injured are in serious condition," the public prosecutor of West Flanders Province said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The attacker was detained by the police, he is a native of Ghana living in Belgium legally. The victims also turned out to be "of foreign origin," but their citizenship was not specified.

The attack is now being investigated. According to preliminary information, the attacker suffers has mental disorder.

