Three People Injured in Bomb Blast Near Pakistani Consulate in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Three people were injured on Sunday as a result of a bomb blast outside the Pakistani Consulate General in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said.

"[An] IED exploded outside holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad.

All Pakistani staff are safe. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded. We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General's premises and personnel," Faisal tweeted.

The Geo tv broadcaster reported on Sunday that four people had been injured in the blast outside the mission.