MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Two buildings collapsed in the city of Bordeaux in France overnight into Monday, leaving at least three people injured, BFMTV reported.

"Two buildings collapsed around 12.30 a.m.," Lieutenant-Colonel of the Gironde Departmental Fire and Rescue Service Arnaud Mendousse told the tv station.

Mendousse also noted that one of the buildings was empty while the other housed nine residents. Six people were evacuated by the firefighters. One of the three people injured is in serious condition.

The lieutenant-colonel also clarified that no "specific information on the causes of the collapse" is available yet and explained that an investigation will be carried out by the city hall in the coming days.