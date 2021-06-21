UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Injured In Building Collapse In France's Bordeaux - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Three People Injured in Building Collapse in France's Bordeaux - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Two buildings collapsed in the city of Bordeaux in France overnight into Monday, leaving at least three people injured, BFMTV reported.

"Two buildings collapsed around 12.30 a.m.," Lieutenant-Colonel of the Gironde Departmental Fire and Rescue Service Arnaud Mendousse told the tv station.

Mendousse also noted that one of the buildings was empty while the other housed nine residents. Six people were evacuated by the firefighters. One of the three people injured is in serious condition.

The lieutenant-colonel also clarified that no "specific information on the causes of the collapse" is available yet and explained that an investigation will be carried out by the city hall in the coming days.

Related Topics

Injured Fire France Bordeaux TV

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

27 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

37 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

40 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.