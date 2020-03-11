UrduPoint.com
Three People Injured In Explosion At Arms Plant In Bulgaria - Reports

Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:04 PM

Three People Injured in Explosion at Arms Plant in Bulgaria - Reports

Three people have suffered injuries in an explosion at an arms factory in Bulgaria, the BGNES news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Three people have suffered injuries in an explosion at an arms factory in Bulgaria, the BGNES news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the incident took place at 9:00 a.m.

local time (07:00 GMT) at section 130 of the Arsenal plant in the town of Maglizh, with the explosion said to have been caused by the detonation of the plant's production.

The blast seriously damaged the building by creating a crater and almost completely destroying the plant's warehouse.

Three people who were injured by shattered glass were hospitalized in the town of Kazanluk.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

