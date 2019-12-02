UrduPoint.com
Three People Injured In Explosion In Kandahar In Afghanistan - Police Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:38 PM

Three People Injured in Explosion in Kandahar in Afghanistan - Police Source

Three people were injured in an explosion in the city of Kandahar in Afghanistan, which was an attempt on the life of a police chief, a source at the local police headquarters told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Three people were injured in an explosion in the city of Kandahar in Afghanistan, which was an attempt on the life of a police chief, a source at the local police headquarters told Sputnik on Monday.

"An explosion took place [as an attempt] on the Seventh District chief in Kandahar City," the source said.

Hashim Regwal, the district chief, and two women were injured in the blast, the source said.

Nobody has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

