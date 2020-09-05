Three People Injured in Explosion of French Military Car in Mali - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Three people have been injured in an explosion of a French military vehicle in Mali on Saturday morning, a military source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The explosive device went off along the car's route in the northern area of the country, injuring three servicemen stationed in the country as part of the Barkhane operation, according to the source.

France is conducting the Barkhane operation in Africa's Sahel, fighting terrorism and trying to stabilize the situation so that the region's countries could maintain security on their own. Paris has deployed approximately 4,000 servicemen to Mali since 2013.