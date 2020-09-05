UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Injured In Explosion Of French Military Car In Mali - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 08:44 PM

Three People Injured in Explosion of French Military Car in Mali - Source

Three people have been injured in an explosion of a French military vehicle in Mali on Saturday morning, a military source told Sputnik on Saturday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Three people have been injured in an explosion of a French military vehicle in Mali on Saturday morning, a military source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The explosive device went off along the car's route in the northern area of the country, injuring three servicemen stationed in the country as part of the Barkhane operation, according to the source.

France is conducting the Barkhane operation in Africa's Sahel, fighting terrorism and trying to stabilize the situation so that the region's countries could maintain security on their own. Paris has deployed approximately 4,000 servicemen to Mali since 2013.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Vehicle Car Paris Mali

Recent Stories

Chief Minister praises sacrifices of security forc ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Development Authority chairman assumes ..

1 minute ago

Jihadists net $140 mn from Burkina gold mine raids ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister unveils Rs 1,100 b historic package ..

6 minutes ago

Nearly 30 People Arrested After Another Night of U ..

6 minutes ago

New school year begins in Iran amid concerns, crit ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.