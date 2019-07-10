Three People Injured In Grenade Blast In Military Settlement In Tbilisi- Interior Ministry
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:40 AM
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) At least three people were injured in a grenade explosion in a military settlement on the outskirts of Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
"In connection with the incident in the Varketili area, the Interior Ministry has launched an investigation .
.. Three individuals were injured as a result of the incident. They were transferred to a hospital," the ministry stated.
The ministry noted that the person responsible for the incident had been identified and put on wanted list.