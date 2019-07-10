Three People Injured in Grenade Blast in Military Settlement in Tbilisi- Interior Ministry

(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) At least three people were injured in a grenade explosion in a military settlement on the outskirts of Tbilisi, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In connection with the incident in the Varketili area, the Interior Ministry has launched an investigation .

.. Three individuals were injured as a result of the incident. They were transferred to a hospital," the ministry stated.

The ministry noted that the person responsible for the incident had been identified and put on wanted list.