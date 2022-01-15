UrduPoint.com

Three People Injured In Knife Attack During Entrance Exams In Tokyo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 10:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Three people were injured in a knife attack during entrance exams to Japan's University of Tokyo, national media reported on Saturday.

According to Japanese NHK broadcaster, citing the local police, a 17-year-old young man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victims reportedly received incised wounds to the back and were taken to hospitals. Two of them were high school students who came that day to take the entrance exam, the media said. Another victim was a 70-year-old man.

There is reportedly no threat to the life of the victims. An investigation is underway.

