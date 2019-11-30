Three People Injured in Knife Attack in The Hague - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Three people were injured in a knife attack on a shopping street in the center of The Hague, the city police said.

"Three people were injured in a knife attack on Grote Marktstraat," the police said on Twitter.

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands said the Dutch police were looking for a black-clad man aged 40-50 in connection with the attack in The Hague.