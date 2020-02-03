Three People Injured in London Stabbing Attack, One in Life-Threatening Condition - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Three people were injured in a stabbing attack that rocked south London on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Earlier in the day, the police reported a "terror-related" incident in Streatham, south London.

Initially, the police believed that two people had been stabbed. The suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers.

"Three people are known to have been injured in the #Streatham attack earlier this afternoon," the police said in an updated statement.

All three people are in hospital. One person is in a life-threatening condition, according to the police.