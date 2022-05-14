UrduPoint.com

Three People Injured In Milwaukee Shooting After Basketball Game - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Three people were injured in a shooting incident in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin, local news outlet WISN 12 reported.

The incident took place on Friday night outside of the Deer District area following the Bucks-Celtics basketball game.

The three victims, a 16-year-old girl among them, sustained non-life threatening injuries and received medical treatment, WISN 12 said, quoting the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The gunman, a 29-year-old man, was taken to custody. The police are investigating other details of the incident.

