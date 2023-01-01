(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Three civilians were injured in the Ukrainian troops' shelling of Volodymyrivka, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"In Shevchenko Street, men born in 1995 and 1994 and a woman born in 1967 were wounded," the DPR mission said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.