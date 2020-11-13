Three People Killed, 1 Injured in Blast at Factory in Northern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Three people were killed and another one was injured as a result of an explosion at a polyethylene factory in China's northern province of Hebei, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, citing the local government.

According to the news agency, the blast took place in the province's Wuji county at around 6 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT). The injured person has already been sent to a hospital.

Rescue operations are still underway at the scene, with a blaze triggered by the blast already being extinguished.

The news agency also reported that an investigation into the cause of the incident had been launched.