MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) At least three people were killed and one is believed to be missing as a result of a helicopter crash off the coast of China's southeastern city of Xiamen on Friday, media reported.

According to China central television, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a small commercial helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Xiamen for an unknown reason.

There were four people on board at the time of the tragedy.

Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and the bodies of three people have been found so far. The search for another person continues.