Three People Killed, 15 Injured in Suicide Bombing Near Afghan Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) At least three people were killed and 15 others injured in a suicide bombing attack in the eastern Afghan province of Kabul, local media reported on Wednesday.

The attacker detonated the explosives in a crowd of civilians in the Char Asiab district, located around 11 kilometers (7 miles) away from the Afghan capital, 1TV broadcaster reported, citing a spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Tolo news reported that the explosion took place at the gates of a building of a Special Operations Command unit.

No terrorist group acting in the country has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.