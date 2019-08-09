UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed, 16 More Injured As Bus Falls Into River In Nepal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) At least three people were killed and 16 more were wounded after a passenger bus plunged into the Trishuli River in central Nepal, local media reported, citing police.

The accident took place in Dhading District on Friday night.

The bus, carrying over 50 passengers, was heading to the capital city of Kathmandu from Sarlahi District, The Himalayan Times newspaper said.

The local police, military officers and rescuers were deployed to the site and carried out a rescue operation.

The media reported that as many as 23 people went missing as a result of the crash. Search for missing passengers is underway.

