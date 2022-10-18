Three People Killed, 19 Others Injured in Fire After Military Plane Crash in South Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Three people were killed in a fire after a military plane crash in the town of Yeysk in southern Russia's Krasnodar Territory, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"Three killed: two died on the spot, one female patient died upon admission to a medical facility with severe burns," Murashko said.

The administration of the Krasnodar Territory added that in addition to the three people who died, 19 people were injured.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.