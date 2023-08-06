Open Menu

Three People Killed, 2 Injured In Washington Shooting - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Three People Killed, 2 Injured in Washington Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) A shooting in southeast Washington, DC, has left three people dead and two injured, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

"At approximately 08:00 o'clock p.m. (00:00 GMT, Sunday) tonight our officers responded to the sounds of gunshot here in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE.

When the officers arrived, they found five individuals who were injured by gunfire ... Three were pronounced on the scene," Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

City police are investigating the incident, she added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Washington Road Sunday P

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

14 minutes ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

16 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

16 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

16 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

16 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

17 hours ago

More Stories From World