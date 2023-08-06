Three People Killed, 2 Injured in Washington Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) A shooting in southeast Washington, DC, has left three people dead and two injured, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

"At approximately 08:00 o'clock p.m. (00:00 GMT, Sunday) tonight our officers responded to the sounds of gunshot here in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE.

When the officers arrived, they found five individuals who were injured by gunfire ... Three were pronounced on the scene," Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

City police are investigating the incident, she added.