Three People Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting At University Of Virginia In US - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Three People Killed, 2 Others Injured in Shooting at University of Virginia in US - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Three people died and two others were injured in shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) in the US city of Charlottesville, with the perpetrator still on the loose, local police said on Monday.

"UPD reported shooting resulted in 3 fatalities. 2 add'l victims are injured. Refer to UVA email and social media for more information. Shelter in place," UVA Police Department said on Twitter, adding that multiple agencies, including a police helicopter, are actively searching for the suspect.

In addition, the police warned residents to refrain from approaching the perpetrator as he is armed and dangerous.

The New York Times reported, citing the university's office of emergency management, that the incident took place at 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday (03:30 GMT on Monday). The UVA Police department identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, who was confirmed to be a student at the educational institution.

