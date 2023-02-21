Three People Killed, 213 Hospitalized After New Earthquakes in Turkey - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Three people were killed, 213 were hospitalized after new earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay on Monday, Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.

4 and 5.8. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the province on Monday.

"Three citizens died, 213 citizens were taken to hospitals. Search and rescue operations continue in three places, 42 reports have been received, all have been inspected. There are no problems with 39 reports," Soylu told reporters.