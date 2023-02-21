UrduPoint.com

Three People Killed, 213 Hospitalized After New Earthquakes In Turkey - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Three People Killed, 213 Hospitalized After New Earthquakes in Turkey - Interior Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Three people were killed, 213 were hospitalized after new earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay on Monday, Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.

4 and 5.8. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the province on Monday.

"Three citizens died, 213 citizens were taken to hospitals. Search and rescue operations continue in three places, 42 reports have been received, all have been inspected. There are no problems with 39 reports," Soylu told reporters.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Died Hatay Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

21 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

36 minutes ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

51 minutes ago
 Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India ..

Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India at World T20

1 hour ago
 New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.