Three People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Blast In Afghan Badakhshan Province - Source

Published December 26, 2022

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) At least three people were killed and three others were injured as a result of an explosion in the Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik on Monday.

All those killed and injured are military officers, the source added.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that an explosion hit near the police headquarters of the Badakhshan province, killing the regional police chief. Later, the local authorities confirmed to Sputnik that the explosion took place on Monday morning.

According to one of the local residents, a car with explosives blasted, leaving at least nine people killed or injured.

