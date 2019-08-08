MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Three people died and 32 others have been injured in a road crash involving a bus and a car near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, Sergei Pulikovskiy, the Krasnodar Territory emergencies minister, said on Thursday.

"Around 32 people have been injured.

They have all received medical assistance and were taken to hospitals. Three people died. All of them have been taken [from the site of the crash]," Pulikovskiy said live on Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said that the driver of the Hyundai bus has lost control over the vehicle after which it fell off a cliff on the highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait.