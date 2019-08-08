UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed, 32 Injured In Road Accident Near Russia's Novorossiysk - Authorities

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:40 AM

Three People Killed, 32 Injured in Road Accident Near Russia's Novorossiysk - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Three people died and 32 others have been injured in a road crash involving a bus and a car near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, Sergei Pulikovskiy, the Krasnodar Territory emergencies minister, said on Thursday.

"Around 32 people have been injured.

They have all received medical assistance and were taken to hospitals. Three people died. All of them have been taken [from the site of the crash]," Pulikovskiy said live on Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said that the driver of the Hyundai bus has lost control over the vehicle after which it fell off a cliff on the highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait.

