Three People Killed, 4 Injured In Terrorist Attack In Central Israel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Three People Killed, 4 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Central Israel - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Three people were killed and four injured in an attack by two men armed with an ax and firearms in the central Israeli city of Elad, Israel media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported about an attack by a man armed with an ax and a knife, resulting in six people injured, several in critical condition. The terrorist was killed, the broadcaster said.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 said that two suspects armed with an ax and firearms arrived at the city's square and then moved to a local park. One terrorist opened fire, while another started to hack at the victims with an ax, the news said. As a result, three people were killed, and four more were injured, two of whom are in a serious condition, according to Channel 13.

The local government asked residents to lock themselves in their homes, while the police are searching for a car that fled the scene.

