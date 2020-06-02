Three People Killed, 4 Others Injured In Bomb Blast In Northern Afghanistan - Police
Three people were killed and four others, including three women, were injured by a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern Sar-e Pol province, police have told Sputnik
"Roadside bomb exploded on a civilian's car [while it was] on the way from Sayedabad area to Kaltar area and three people were killed and four others were injured, including three women," Noor Agha Faizi, a spokesman for the Sar-e Pol police headquarters, said.
Violence in Afghanistan renewed after the truce between the government and the Taliban movement, timed with the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday, expired in late May.
The Taliban have not yet commented on the Sar-e Pol incident.