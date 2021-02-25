UrduPoint.com
Three People Killed, 5 Injured By Blast At Singaporean Workshop - Minister

A powerful explosion in Singapore's western Tuas area has left three people killed and five others in critical condition, Singaporean Minister of State for Defense and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) A powerful explosion in Singapore's western Tuas area has left three people killed and five others in critical condition, Singaporean Minister of State for Defense and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said on Thursday.

The blast hit a Tuas factory of fire protection systems on Wednesday, preceding a massive blaze. The Ministry of Manpower's interim version is that the blast was caused by an excessive accumulation of potato starch in the factory's confined premises, which in the case of inadequate ventilation can explode when coming in contact with a source of ignition.

"I am very shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of three workers from the explosion at a Tuas factory yesterday.

The three workers succumbed to their injuries today, with five other workers still in critical condition. Two workers who were in the opposite unit have been discharged," Mohamad said on Facebook.

The official conveyed the Ministry of Manpower's call on all companies working with similar combustible powders to "review their safety procedures, especially to ensure dust does not accumulate in an enclosed environment," vowing "strict enforcement actions" against employers which fail to ensure proper safety for employees.

